Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BRT Apartments were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 22.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BRT Apartments

In related news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 7,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $170,591.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,036,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,528,027.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 7,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $170,591.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,036,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,528,027.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.21 per share, for a total transaction of $54,700.59. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,063,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,982,455.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 90,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,678 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Price Performance

Shares of BRT opened at $20.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average of $22.20. BRT Apartments Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $25.67.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 167.66% and a return on equity of 33.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRT Apartments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

