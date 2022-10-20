Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,043 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 23.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 165,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,061,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 4.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 19.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Down 2.0 %

FSP stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $258.09 million, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.86. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $6.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Franklin Street Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

See Also

