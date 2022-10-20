Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New $200,000 Investment in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 100,451 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $909,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $4,307,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $466,000. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Callon Petroleum Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CPE stock opened at $42.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.67. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.26.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $913.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.84 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 28.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

