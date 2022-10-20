Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New $228,000 Investment in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AHT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth $522,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth $137,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 22.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

AHT stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $265.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $16.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ashford Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:AHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.52. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.