Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New $422,000 Investment in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 265.4% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at $77,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 37.6% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Albertsons Companies to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $27.25 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $937,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,656.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $7,119,084.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 638,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $937,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,656.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,787,003 shares of company stock valued at $309,126,735. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.64.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 63.97% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

