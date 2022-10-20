Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New $575,000 Investment in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in ArcBest by 634.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 57,867 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in ArcBest by 25.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 19.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 39.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 27.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of ARCB opened at $76.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.57 and a 200-day moving average of $76.91. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $65.15 and a one year high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.39. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.22.

Insider Transactions at ArcBest

In other news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $2,219,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.