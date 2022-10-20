Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Essent Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Essent Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 74,633.3% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESNT shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Essent Group to $54.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Essent Group from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Essent Group from $51.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Essent Group Trading Down 1.9 %

In other Essent Group news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group stock opened at $36.36 on Thursday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.05. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.58. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 85.02%. The business had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

Essent Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.