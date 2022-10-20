Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the first quarter valued at about $261,000.

Get iShares MSCI Philippines ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EPHE opened at $23.38 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $33.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.71.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Philippines ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.