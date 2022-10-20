Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,209 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SolarWinds during the first quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 3,591.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 60.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

SolarWinds Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of SWI opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. SolarWinds Co. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $19.18.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.53 million. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 91.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. SolarWinds’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SolarWinds

(Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

