Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Sylvamo during the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 209.1% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sylvamo Price Performance

NYSE SLVM opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.09. Sylvamo Co. has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 3.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SLVM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sylvamo from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Sylvamo in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sylvamo Profile



Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.



