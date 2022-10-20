Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,102 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,869,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,281,000 after purchasing an additional 278,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,742,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,015,000 after purchasing an additional 91,946 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,073,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,060,000 after purchasing an additional 183,238 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,251,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,167,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WAFD. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Washington Federal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.99. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.46 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Washington Federal had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Washington Federal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 28.32%.

Washington Federal Profile

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

