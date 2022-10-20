Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Squarespace by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,392,000 after buying an additional 1,313,755 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Squarespace by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,527,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,872,000 after buying an additional 202,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the first quarter worth $27,254,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Squarespace by 1.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 625,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Squarespace by 953.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 399,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $21.12 on Thursday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $48.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average is $21.59.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.22) EPS. Squarespace’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SQSP shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Squarespace from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Squarespace to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Squarespace from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

In other Squarespace news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $36,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 515,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,854,131. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Squarespace news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $36,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 515,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,854,131. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 34,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $694,613.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,350,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 612,210 shares of company stock valued at $13,219,994 over the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

