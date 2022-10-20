Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 56.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,755 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 97.8% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,324,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,501 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Squarespace in the first quarter valued at $27,254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 953.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 399,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 71.0% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 393,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after acquiring an additional 163,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Squarespace news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 29,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $590,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 551,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,037,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Squarespace news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 29,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $590,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 551,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,037,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Growth Associate Index sold 483,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $10,508,577.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 612,210 shares of company stock valued at $13,219,994. 45.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Squarespace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $21.12 on Thursday. Squarespace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $212.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.22) EPS. Squarespace’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SQSP. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Squarespace to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JMP Securities cut shares of Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Squarespace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.77.

Squarespace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Further Reading

