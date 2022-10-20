Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Xerox by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Xerox by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Xerox by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Xerox by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Xerox during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NYSE:XRX opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.69.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

