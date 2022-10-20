Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,734 Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Flight Deck Capital LP acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,505,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 199.8% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 182,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 121,580 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,433,000 after acquiring an additional 107,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Stock Down 2.9 %

EDR opened at 20.67 on Thursday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 17.42 and a fifty-two week high of 35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported 0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.24 by 0.08. The company had revenue of 1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.18 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 56,525 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.52, for a total transaction of 1,442,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,186,935.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 24.04, for a total value of 468,828.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 103,564.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 56,525 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.52, for a total value of 1,442,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,186,935.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,363 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,909. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 31.45.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

See Also

