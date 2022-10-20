Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 23,743 Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 23,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STER. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Sterling Check by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,322,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Check by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,719,000 after acquiring an additional 422,576 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Check by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,781,000 after acquiring an additional 367,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Check by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,285,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,970,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Check by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 81,775 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STER. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Shares of STER stock opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32. Sterling Check Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $28.76.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.64 million. Sterling Check had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Check Corp. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sterling Check news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $79,798.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,053.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sterling Check news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $79,798.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,053.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $76,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,252 shares of company stock valued at $185,533 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

