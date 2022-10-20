Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 29,600 NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NMIH. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of NMI by 27.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,696,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,596,000 after acquiring an additional 586,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NMI by 15.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,585,000 after acquiring an additional 551,924 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the first quarter worth $11,060,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of NMI by 8,481.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 246,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 243,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in NMI by 29.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 950,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.
NMI Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.19. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.
Insider Activity at NMI
In related news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 19,630 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $398,489.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,722.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on NMIH. Royal Bank of Canada cut NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet raised NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on NMI to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on NMI to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.
About NMI
NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
