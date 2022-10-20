Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 29,600 NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NMIH. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of NMI by 27.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,696,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,596,000 after acquiring an additional 586,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NMI by 15.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,585,000 after acquiring an additional 551,924 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the first quarter worth $11,060,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of NMI by 8,481.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 246,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 243,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in NMI by 29.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 950,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

NMI Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.19. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $132.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.52 million. NMI had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 51.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 19,630 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $398,489.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,722.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NMIH. Royal Bank of Canada cut NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet raised NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on NMI to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on NMI to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

