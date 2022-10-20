Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 67,000 Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 881.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 296,986 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 387.9% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 39,950 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 5.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bradesco Corretora raised Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Up 0.7 %

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Shares of EBR stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average of $8.66. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

(Get Rating)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.