Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,149 CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in CBIZ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in CBIZ by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in CBIZ by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Chris Spurio sold 32,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $1,475,619.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,135.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Chris Spurio sold 32,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $1,475,619.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,135.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $43,215.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at $11,917,549.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,131. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CBZ opened at $46.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.71 and its 200-day moving average is $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.83 and a 52 week high of $48.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.70.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $361.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. Equities analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

