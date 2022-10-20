Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in INDUS Realty Trust were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDT. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 1,710.8% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,223,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879,806 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $2,708,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 25.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 18,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,223,000. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,093,000. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

INDUS Realty Trust Stock Performance

INDUS Realty Trust stock opened at $50.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.20. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $82.94. The company has a market capitalization of $517.55 million, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.84.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a net margin of 41.95% and a return on equity of 5.43%.

INDUS Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

About INDUS Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.