Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,008,172 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,008,172 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,541,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,855,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Infosys by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,539,000 after buying an additional 5,143,124 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Infosys by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,720,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,607,000 after buying an additional 7,174,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,982,000 after buying an additional 149,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Infosys by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,294,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,673,000 after buying an additional 386,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $17.83 on Thursday. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

