Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,028 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BRT Apartments were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 320.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 81,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 62,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 72,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRT Apartments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

BRT Apartments stock opened at $20.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20. BRT Apartments Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $395.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.22.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 167.66% and a return on equity of 33.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 24.81%.

Insider Activity at BRT Apartments

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 7,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $165,186.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,028,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,448,845.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 7,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $165,186.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,028,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,448,845.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew J. Gould purchased 3,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,292.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,067,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,606,736.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 90,478 shares of company stock worth $1,849,678. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

