Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,076 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 291.9% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

UNFI opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.31. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.98.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,629.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,806.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

