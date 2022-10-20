Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 13,005 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,005 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 164.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 202,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 125,755 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $68,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 127.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 353,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 198,136 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 52.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 155,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 53,451 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $2,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $253.47 million, a PE ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $3.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 9th.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

