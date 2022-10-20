Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 229,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 49,570 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 52,632 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,404,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 113.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 89,781 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Price Performance

BATS:ECH opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.46. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 52 week low of $41.34 and a 52 week high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

