Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 173,986 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 97.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 173,986 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.71. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $236.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 114.32%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVAX shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Novavax to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $126.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.38.

Novavax Profile

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

