Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,915 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 87,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of MTG stock opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.41. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.51.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.27. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 64.21% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $297.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.01 million. Analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.