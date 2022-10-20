Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,915 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,715,000 after buying an additional 2,904,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,803,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,540 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth about $20,785,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 135.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,356,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,862 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 14.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,608,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,554 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of MTG opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $16.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.41.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.27. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 64.21% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $297.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.01 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

