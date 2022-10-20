Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 210 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Graco by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Graco by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 139,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 71,532 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in Graco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 195,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Down 1.5 %

GGG opened at $62.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.01. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.26 and its 200 day moving average is $63.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $548.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Insider Activity at Graco

In related news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Stories

