Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 210 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Graco by 804.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of GGG stock opened at $62.57 on Thursday. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $548.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Insider Activity at Graco

In related news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.