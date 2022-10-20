Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 22,188 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,188 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 276.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 582.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 744.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $27.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $39.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on US Foods to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on US Foods from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on US Foods from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

US Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

