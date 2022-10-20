Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 22,188 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,188 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in US Foods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in US Foods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in US Foods by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:USFD opened at $27.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.38. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $39.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.91.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

USFD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on US Foods from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

