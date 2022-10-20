Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 250 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,420,000 after acquiring an additional 112,617 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,962,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,841,000 after acquiring an additional 557,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Timken by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,882,000 after acquiring an additional 130,002 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after acquiring an additional 562,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 948,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after acquiring an additional 478,407 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $503,718.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $22,891,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $503,718.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $22,891,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $583,529.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Timken Stock Down 0.6 %

TKR opened at $66.29 on Thursday. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.37 and a 200-day moving average of $60.54.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.32. Timken had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Timken to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Timken from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.89.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Further Reading

