Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,870 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HT. KBC Group NV raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Hersha Hospitality Trust Cuts Dividend

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.04. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -13.16%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.