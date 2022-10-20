Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,870 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HT. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 874.4% in the 1st quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 301,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 270,567 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 468,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 248,389 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 751.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 159,362 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

HT stock opened at $8.18 on Thursday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $323.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is -13.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.