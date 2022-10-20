Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 8,156 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,156 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWW. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,541,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 169,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 346.8% in the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,015,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $46.02 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $43.65 and a 12-month high of $55.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.81.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

