Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $387,000 Position in Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sterling Check by 21.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Sterling Check in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Check by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sterling Check news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $79,798.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,053.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $76,636.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $79,798.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,053.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,252 shares of company stock worth $185,533. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Trading Up 0.8 %

STER opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a PE ratio of -283.39. Sterling Check Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $28.76.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.64 million. Sterling Check had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.37%. Sterling Check’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Check Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STER shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

