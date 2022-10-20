Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $512,000 Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 696.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 792,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,443,000 after buying an additional 692,931 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 292.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,161,000 after buying an additional 635,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 21.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,531,000 after buying an additional 576,042 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 576.7% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 624,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,939,000 after buying an additional 532,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 192.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,419,000 after buying an additional 212,050 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRC shares. Bank of America lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on California Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, California Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

California Resources Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:CRC opened at $42.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.02. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.21.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.83). California Resources had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

California Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

