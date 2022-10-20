Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. State Street Corp grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,707,000 after acquiring an additional 61,866 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 803,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 637,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,660 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,403,000 after acquiring an additional 33,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CASY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.00.

Insider Activity

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 454 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $210.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $223.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.22%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

