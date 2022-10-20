Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKYW. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SkyWest by 3.2% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in SkyWest by 41.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in SkyWest by 42.1% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,338,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,320,000 after acquiring an additional 989,747 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in SkyWest by 33.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in SkyWest in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on SkyWest from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

SkyWest Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of SKYW opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.10.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.59. SkyWest had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $799.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 7,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $192,006.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,521.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SkyWest Profile



SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

