Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,209 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the first quarter worth about $14,723,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 113.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,494,000 after buying an additional 577,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 31.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,857,000 after buying an additional 531,131 shares during the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the first quarter worth about $6,793,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 75.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 460,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 197,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWI. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of SolarWinds to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarWinds presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

SolarWinds Price Performance

SWI stock opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. SolarWinds Co. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.89.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 91.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. SolarWinds’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SolarWinds

(Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

