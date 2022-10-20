Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,885,000 after acquiring an additional 64,081 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,940,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,615,000 after buying an additional 22,152 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,677,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,430,000 after buying an additional 50,836 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,316,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,826,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,706,000 after buying an additional 25,974 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

STC stock opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.56. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $844.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on STC. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stewart Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Stewart Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Recommended Stories

