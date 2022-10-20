Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sylvamo by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 209.1% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Sylvamo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLVM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sylvamo Trading Down 0.6 %

SLVM opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.09. Sylvamo Co. has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Sylvamo had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 136.59%. The business had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

Further Reading

