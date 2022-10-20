Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 1st quarter worth $479,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 1st quarter worth $807,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALX. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexander’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alexander’s from $205.00 to $159.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Alexander’s Trading Down 1.2 %

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

ALX stock opened at $213.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 10.43, a current ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.90. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.96 and a 52 week high of $299.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 77.85%.

Alexander’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

See Also

