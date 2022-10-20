Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 75,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 317,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 124,800 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 41,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Trading Down 1.0 %

Urstadt Biddle Properties Increases Dividend

UBA opened at $17.41 on Thursday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.16%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Further Reading

