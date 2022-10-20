Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PINE stock opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 61.20% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $32,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,020 shares of company stock worth $398,116. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

