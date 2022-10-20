Suncor Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 28,315 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,998% compared to the average daily volume of 914 put options.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 160,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 85,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 30,808 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 85,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.
Suncor Energy Trading Up 1.7 %
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Suncor Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3656 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.66%.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
Featured Stories
