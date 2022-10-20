Target (NYSE:TGT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 64,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,175,643 shares.The stock last traded at $159.70 and had previously closed at $149.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.22.

Target Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,224 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,407,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in Target by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,069 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

