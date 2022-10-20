Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,033 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,068 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMHC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Louis Steffens purchased 11,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $253,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,467.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC opened at $24.05 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Further Reading

