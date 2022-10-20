TELUS (NYSE:TU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 29,423 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,570,577 shares.The stock last traded at $20.41 and had previously closed at $20.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$31.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

TELUS Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. TELUS had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in TELUS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in TELUS by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 228,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,969,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TELUS by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in TELUS by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

